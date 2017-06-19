RTArmaggedon To Happen When 76ers Announce Trade

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — What the heck is #RTArmageddon?
In support of former 76ers general manager Sam Hinkie, who made countless moves to put the Sixers in position to make these types of moves, Spike Eskin’s Rights To Ricky Sanchez Podcast and Hinkie fans have started #RTArmaggedon on Twitter.
Fans will begin to tweet all of the anti-Hinkie takes over the past few years when the Sixers officially announce their trade with the Celtics to acquire the No. 1 overall pick which is expected to be Markelle Fultz.
Thanks in large part to Hinkie, the Sixers future looks incredibly bright.
Fultz, who just turned 19 on May 29th, averaged 23.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game as a freshman at Washington. Fultz shot 47.6% FG / 41.3% 3FG / 64.9% FT. The Huskies, however, finished 9-22 and lost its final 13 games.