Marc Anthony To Trump: ‘Shut Up About NFL,’ Start Focusing On Puerto Rico

WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) — Pop star Marc Anthony has some harsh words for President Donald Trump.

In a tweet, Anthony said Trump needs to “shut the [expletive] up about NFL” and focus on the hurricane-ravaged island of Puerto Rico.

“Mr. President shut the [expletive] up about NFL. Do something about our people in need in #PuertoRico. We are American citizens too,” Anthony tweeted.

Pat Tillman’s Widow: My Husband’s Service ‘Should Never Be Politicized In A Way That Divides Us’

Trump has been embroiled in a controversy surrounding NFL players and the national anthem after saying during a rally on Friday that players who protest should be fired, referring to them as a “son of a [expletive].”

The president will visit Puerto Rico next week after Hurricane Maria decimated the island.

More than 3.4 million U.S. citizens still lack adequate food, water and fuel five days after Maria pounded the island as a Category 4 hurricane, and officials said electrical power may not be fully restored for more than a month.

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello said he spoke with President Donald Trump Monday night, and would speak with him again later Tuesday to discuss “a long-term recovery package for Puerto Rico to be presented to Congress,” apparently next week.

“I am confident the president understands the magnitude of the situation,” Rossello said.

Wedding Photos Capture Groom Jumping Into Pond To Save Young Boy

Federal agencies announced how they’re helping.

The Federal Highway Administration is assessing the damage to roads so that Puerto Rico transportation officials can get federal emergency relief funds for restoring roads, which were washed out or remain blocked by debris in many places across the island. The TS Kennedy, a former commercial freighter used by the Maritime Administration for training, is moving from Texas to support recovery efforts in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Federal Transit Administration is working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to restore ferry service; so far, ferries have been available only during daylight hours to transport emergency supplies to Vieques and Culebra.

Getting off the island was becoming easier: the Luis Munoz Marin International Airport in San Juan handled nearly 100 arrivals and departures on Sunday, including military and relief operations and more than a dozen commercial passenger flights, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The agency was taking reservations to manage demand for ramp space at the airport and to safely separate aircraft in the air.

Study: Pennsylvania, New Jersey Rank Top 5 Best States For Teachers

Because Maria destroyed or disabled critical radars and navigational aids, the FAA said it has been bringing in replacement systems by air and by sea to restore essential radar, navigation and communication services, and technicians are working on many of those systems now.

A long-range radar in the Turks and Caicos returned to service on Monday morning, giving air traffic controllers a much better picture of planes and helicopters in the region, the FAA said. But technicians were still trying to reach a second long-range radar site at Pico del Este, which is located on the top of a mountain inside a national park in Puerto Rico. The last two miles to the site through the rain forest are impassable, so the technicians are using chain saws to clear a path, the FAA said.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)