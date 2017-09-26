Wedding Photos Capture Groom Jumping Into Pond To Save Young Boy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Canadian couple’s wedding photos tell a story of love and of a life saved.
Clayton and Brittany Cook had only been married a few minutes when the groom jumped into a pond to save a young boy who had fallen in nearby.
It happened while the couple was taking pictures and the wedding photographer captured the whole thing.
Brittany Cook says jumping into action like that is something her new husband would just instinctively do.
The groom did not know the boy he rescued.
The boy is doing fine.
