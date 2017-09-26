NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Study: Pennsylvania, New Jersey Rank Top 5 Best States For Teachers

Filed Under: Study, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When it comes to teaching, it doesn’t get too much better than Pennsylvania and New Jersey, according to a recent WalletHub study.

Pennsylvania ranks fifth overall and New Jersey ranks second, only behind New York. The First State settled for mid-place as Delaware ranked 25th overall.

WalletHub rankings are based on determining what states in the U.S. are teacher-friendliest (Washington, D.C., included), based on what it calls “Opportunity &  Competition” and “Academic & Work Environment.”

NCAA Coaches Among 10 Charged With Fraud And Corruption

Pennsylvania ranks 11th in “Opportunity & Competition” but fourth in “Academic & Work Environment.” Whereas, New Jersey ranks 18th and top overall in the same two categories.

In order to get to its findings, WalletHub used more than 20 weighted factors. Competitive salaries and job security were weighted more because WalletHub determines it is a very important part of teachers having a good work-life balance.

Pennsylvania ranks fourth overall in “Highest Annual Salaries.” New Jersey ranks fourth, alongside Vermont, in “Lowest Pupil-Teacher Ratio,” and it ranks second in “Best Overall System,” only behind Massachusetts.

The worst ranking state was Arizona.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Autumn Birding
Enter Today
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch