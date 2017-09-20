Billie Jean King Celebrates ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ Premiere

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Freedoms owner and tennis legend Billie Jean King is celebrating this weekend’s release of the new feature film, Battle of the Sexes, starring Emma Stone and Steve Carell.
Carell plays Bobby Riggs in the movie and Stone plays Jean King, as the plot is loosely based on their 1973 tennis match.
Jean King appeared on CBS Sunday Morning to promote the movie.
The film received a 79-percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes out of 29 early critic reviews. 12 Metacritic critics scored the film a 67 out of 100.
You can watch the trailer below.