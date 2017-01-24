Philadelphia Freedoms Move To St. Joe’s

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A change of venue for a popular Philadelphia sports team.

For the last few years the Philadelphia Freedoms have played their home tennis matches on the Main Line at Villanova University.

Now the team is moving to Philadelphia and will call St. Joseph’s Michael Hagan Arena home.

“I came to see the arena here a few months ago, and I walked in and I go, this is perfect for us, perfect size, it’s really beautiful, and it’s easy for public transportation,” said Billie Jean King, tennis legend and owner of the Freedoms.

She says it means a lot to her to be back in Philadelphia.

“We started here in Philadelphia at the Spectrum, we want to make sure that people in Philadelphia and other areas can come. Hopefully we’ll maintain our people and add on Philadelphia, make it easier for people to get here and create a bigger fan base,” said King.

The Freedoms’ regular season kicks off on July 16th and runs through August 2nd.

