Tennis Fans In Philly Ecstatic To See Venus Williams In Action

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It was a special night for tennis lovers in Philadelphia Monday as they got to see one of the greatest players in the world serve and rally right in front of their eyes.

Fresh off an appearance in the Wimbledon finals earlier this month, Venus Williams, playing for the Washington Kastles, took on the Philadelphia Freedoms in World Team Tennis action.

“To see Venus coming from a major event such as Wimbledon, the excitement will last for the lifetime,” says Lisa Mayo.

She was part of a packed house inside St Joe’s Hagan Arena, who gave Williams a raucous ovation when she was introduced.

But it’s Susan Evans who may very well be Venus’ biggest supporter.

“On my Facebook page I am Venus,” Evans tells KYW Newsradio. “So to actually be here and see her, just having seen her in Wimbledon, is the highlight of my life.”

She calls the experience “the coolest thing in the world:”

“Her grace, her poise, her expertise, she’s just amazing. So glad that it’s right here in the neighborhood.”

As an aspiring pro tennis player, 15-year-old Gavin Murray was thrilled to see Venus too.

“I would definitely say she’s a role model for a young tennis player who wants to become better and achieve great things like she has,” he says.

Williams won her Women’s Singles set 5-2. She was also part of the Women’s Doubles set which her and her partner won 5-0.

A Wimbledon semifinalist this year, Sam Querrey was also in town playing for Washington.

Andy Roddick will be facing the Freedoms at Hagan Arena Tuesday night.