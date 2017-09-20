PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — First, the good news. Ben Simmons will not have any minutes restrictions this season.

Both Sixers head coach Brett Brown and general manager Bryan Colangelo addressed the media on Wednesday, and Colangelo said the team’s 2016 No. 1 overall pick will not have any restrictions this season.

Bryan Colangelo tells media that Ben Simmons will NOT be on any minutes restrictions this season. 🙌 #TTP — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) September 20, 2017

Bryan Colangelo doesn't anticipate any restrictions on Ben Simmons' availability. Says he's been playing 5-on-5 for a while now. #sixers. — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) September 20, 2017

"I don't foresee any restrictions with Ben(Simmons)" – Colangelo — Jon Johnson (@jonjohnsonwip) September 20, 2017

Simmons missed the entire season last year after suffering a broken bone in his foot just before the start of the preseason. Brown also reiterated he is dead set on Simmons being the team’s point guard.

"I am." – Brown on being dead set on Simmons being the PG. — Jon Johnson (@jonjohnsonwip) September 20, 2017

Brett Brown calls Ben Simmons an "elite passer." (📹 @jonjohnsonwip) pic.twitter.com/ho3P6fOiE3 — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) September 20, 2017

As for the bad news, Brown said he’s not sure when Joel Embiid will be ready to play five-on-five.

Brett Brown on Embiid status:"He has yet to play 5 on 5". — Jon Johnson (@jonjohnsonwip) September 20, 2017

Brett Brown says he's not able to say what they'll be able to get out of Joel Embiid next week. He has not played 5-on-5 yet. #sixers. — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) September 20, 2017

Embiid is eligible for a contract extension before October 16th. His agent reportedly wants a new contract before Embiid plays five-on-five, 94WIP’s Howard Eskin previously reported. Colangelo says a contract extension has been discussed with Embiid and hopes they can find common ground.

Bryan Colangelo says an extension with Embiid has been discussed. "Cautiously optimistic they can find common ground." #sixers. — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) September 20, 2017

The 7-foot-2 Embiid has played just 31 games in three seasons, dealing with multiple injuries. A max deal for Embiid would cost the Sixers approximately $25 million per season.

With the additions of J.J. Redick, Amir Johnson, and No. 1 Markelle Fultz — to go along with Simmons and Embiid — the Sixers have big plans and expectations for this season.