PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — First, the good news. Ben Simmons will not have any minutes restrictions this season.
Both Sixers head coach Brett Brown and general manager Bryan Colangelo addressed the media on Wednesday, and Colangelo said the team’s 2016 No. 1 overall pick will not have any restrictions this season.
Simmons missed the entire season last year after suffering a broken bone in his foot just before the start of the preseason. Brown also reiterated he is dead set on Simmons being the team’s point guard.
As for the bad news, Brown said he’s not sure when Joel Embiid will be ready to play five-on-five.
Embiid is eligible for a contract extension before October 16th. His agent reportedly wants a new contract before Embiid plays five-on-five, 94WIP’s Howard Eskin previously reported. Colangelo says a contract extension has been discussed with Embiid and hopes they can find common ground.
The 7-foot-2 Embiid has played just 31 games in three seasons, dealing with multiple injuries. A max deal for Embiid would cost the Sixers approximately $25 million per season.
With the additions of J.J. Redick, Amir Johnson, and No. 1 Markelle Fultz — to go along with Simmons and Embiid — the Sixers have big plans and expectations for this season.