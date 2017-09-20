76ers To Feature ‘Spirit Of 76’ Bell Logo On Court For Select Games

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers unveiled a new Spirit of 76 theme for the 2017-18 season.
The Sixers will an unveil a fourth jersey soon, which will be worn on seven tribute nights to the Spirit of 76.
Spirit of 76 introduces a new ‘bell’ logo, a special center-court logo, collectible tickets and membership boxes for season ticket members.
“We are excited to announce the ‘Spirit of 76’ campaign as it provides another incredible opportunity to celebrate the proud tradition of the 76ers with the city of Philadelphia, our fans, players and alumni,” said Philadelphia 76ers Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Chris Heck. “The ‘Spirit of 76’ campaign honors the legendary icons who paved the way for this organization, while recognizing the passion and intensity of our fans.”
Here is a list of games for the “Spirit of 76” campaign where the special jerseys and court will be featured:
Dec. 21 vs. Toronto Raptors
Jan. 5 vs. Detroit Pistons
Feb. 2 vs. Miami Heat
Feb. 9 vs. New Orleans Pelicans
March 2 vs. Charlotte Hornets
March 16 vs. Brooklyn Nets
April 6 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers