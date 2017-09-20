76ers To Feature ‘Spirit Of 76’ Bell Logo On Court For Select Games

By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers unveiled a new Spirit of 76 theme for the 2017-18 season.

The Sixers will an unveil a fourth jersey soon, which will be worn on seven tribute nights to the Spirit of 76.

Spirit of 76 introduces a new ‘bell’ logo, a special center-court logo, collectible tickets and membership boxes for season ticket members.

“We are excited to announce the ‘Spirit of 76’ campaign as it provides another incredible opportunity to celebrate the proud tradition of the 76ers with the city of Philadelphia, our fans, players and alumni,” said Philadelphia 76ers Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Chris Heck. “The ‘Spirit of 76’ campaign honors the legendary icons who paved the way for this organization, while recognizing the passion and intensity of our fans.”

Here is a list of games for the “Spirit of 76” campaign where the special jerseys and court will be featured:

Dec. 21 vs. Toronto Raptors

Jan. 5 vs. Detroit Pistons

Feb. 2 vs. Miami Heat

Feb. 9 vs. New Orleans Pelicans

March 2 vs. Charlotte Hornets

March 16 vs. Brooklyn Nets

April 6 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Best Football Bars In Philly
Guide To Big Two Autumn Getaways
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch