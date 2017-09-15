Pete Mackanin Has Rhys Hoskins Sign Two Baseballs For Him

By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Phillies, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s not often a coach or manager has a player sign an item for them. Well, it’s not often a player sets an MLB record hitting 18 home runs in 34 games.

Related: Carson Wentz Vs. Rhys Hoskins HR Derby, Nerf Football Contest?

Phillies manager Pete Mackanin had Rhys Hoskins sign two baseballs for him. What is Mackanin going to do with the balls? “Sell them on Ebay,” Mackanin joked according to 94WIP’s Jon Johnson.

Hoskins, 24, is the fastest player to hit 18 home runs ever.

Related: Rhys Hoskins Has Citizens Bank Park Buzzing Again

Hoskins is batting .314/.442/.805 in 118 MLB at bats with 18 home runs and 39 RBI’s. Hoskins has 26 walks and just 27 strikeouts, as well.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Best Football Bars In Philly
Hurricane Irma
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch