Pete Mackanin Has Rhys Hoskins Sign Two Baseballs For Him

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s not often a coach or manager has a player sign an item for them. Well, it’s not often a player sets an MLB record hitting 18 home runs in 34 games.
Phillies manager Pete Mackanin had Rhys Hoskins sign two baseballs for him. What is Mackanin going to do with the balls? “Sell them on Ebay,” Mackanin joked according to 94WIP’s Jon Johnson.
Hoskins, 24, is the fastest player to hit 18 home runs ever.
Hoskins is batting .314/.442/.805 in 118 MLB at bats with 18 home runs and 39 RBI’s. Hoskins has 26 walks and just 27 strikeouts, as well.