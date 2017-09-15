Pete Mackanin Has Rhys Hoskins Sign Two Baseballs For Him

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s not often a coach or manager has a player sign an item for them. Well, it’s not often a player sets an MLB record hitting 18 home runs in 34 games.

Related: Carson Wentz Vs. Rhys Hoskins HR Derby, Nerf Football Contest?

Phillies manager Pete Mackanin had Rhys Hoskins sign two baseballs for him. What is Mackanin going to do with the balls? “Sell them on Ebay,” Mackanin joked according to 94WIP’s Jon Johnson.

Pete Mackanin said he got two baseballs signed by Rhys Hoskins. When asked what he's gonna do with them:"Sell them on Ebay". — Jon Johnson (@jonjohnsonwip) September 15, 2017

Pete was joking when he said he was going to put baseballs on Ebay. Have to clarify because TWITTER. — Jon Johnson (@jonjohnsonwip) September 15, 2017

Hoskins, 24, is the fastest player to hit 18 home runs ever.

Fewest games needed at start of a player’s career to hit 18 HR was 45 (Gary Sánchez). Rhys Hoskins on Thursday reached 18 in 34th game. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 15, 2017

The record for most HR in first 50 games of a player’s career is 19 (Cody Bellinger, Gary Sánchez). Rhys Hoskins has 18 HR … in 34 games. pic.twitter.com/xDyucTVmIp — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 15, 2017

Related: Rhys Hoskins Has Citizens Bank Park Buzzing Again

Hoskins is batting .314/.442/.805 in 118 MLB at bats with 18 home runs and 39 RBI’s. Hoskins has 26 walks and just 27 strikeouts, as well.