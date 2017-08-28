Carson Wentz Vs. Rhys Hoskins HR Derby, Nerf Football Contest?

By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Rhys Hoskins has the city of Philadelphia on fire.

Hoskins, 24, hit is 11th home run in his 18th game on Sunday — an MLB record. Even the Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has took notice of the new Phils’ slugger.

Wentz, 24, challenged his new Philly sports star to a home run derby. Hoskins responded with added a nerf football competition in there as well.

Wentz mentioned the offseason, so maybe we’ll get to see a Wentz-Hoskins challenge in the winter.

