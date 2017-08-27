Rhys Hoskins Has Citizens Bank Park Buzzing Again

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Even though the Phillies currently sit at the bottom of the baseball standings, they’ve been the talk of the town lately.

We can thank rookie hitter Rhys Hoskins for that. He’s off to the hottest start ever in baseball.

Hoskins knocked his 11th homerun out of the park Sunday in a home game against the Cubs, becoming the fastest player in history to hit that mark. He’s only played in 18 career games.

“Everybody was excited for him,” Phillies fan Kevin tells KYW Newsradio. “It’s a good feeling for Phillies fans to see someone still playing this hard and having success this late in the season.”

“She was jumping on the chair and the place went crazy,” says Jerry Dowd, who was also at the game with his daughter Maggie. “The kid’s a great player it looks like.”

“It was electric,” adds longtime Phillies fan Keith Schock, “which I haven’t felt in this stadium for quite a while.”

Schock went on to call Hoskins “the headliner.”

“(He’s) created more interest,” he says. “I mean it’s the only reason we came down to see the game today, to hopefully see him hit a homerun.”

Hoskins’ surging start also brought John Keane and his wife, Colleen, to Citizens Bank Park for the first time in a while.

“We haven’t been to a game in three years, it was time to see this kid play,” says John.

Goodnight, everyone. Can't wait to see what's in store for us tomorrow. #RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/ssJobtBjQo — Phillies (@Phillies) August 28, 2017

For them, Hoskins is even creating a nostalgic feeling.

“We were just saying we’d like to come back now, it’s exciting,” says Colleen.

“We missed how many games we used to come to,” adds John. “There’s something to look forward to.”

Can Hoskins keep this up? We’ll find out Monday night when the Phillies are back at home to take on the Braves.