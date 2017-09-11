Rodney McLeod: Win Puts League On Notice, ‘We Are Going To Win Division’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles wanted to make a statement. And that’s what they feel they did on Sunday, beating their NFC East rival Redskins 30-17 in Week 1.

It was the Eagles’ first win vs. Washington since September 21st, 2014 and their first win in Washington since September 9th, 2013.

“Coach [Doug] Pederson is a great coach, man,” Eagles safety Rodney McLeod said on Monday’s 94WIP Midday Show with Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie, when asked about the Gatorade bath his teammates gave the head coach.

“We rally behind him day in and day out. And, you know, that was a big time win for us to set the tone for the season. To let people know — to put the league on notice, as Malcolm [Jenkins] said, that we are gonna win the division this year. It’s a new day. That’s all we wanted to prove as players.”

Pederson received some criticism during the week leading into the season opener on Sunday. The Eagles continue to stand by their head coach.

“For our coach, it’s been a long time coming since we’ve beat the Redskins and it’s just good to get that burden lifted off of our shoulders. And now we can focus on Kansas City and get ready for the rest of the season.”

Eagles leader and McLeod’s partner at safety, Malcolm Jenkins, is not afraid to be bold. McLeod is echoing what Jenkins said in the offseason.

“We look at the division, we feel like we can match up with any team,” Jenkins told the media in July. “We feel like we can win the division. Winning the division puts you in the playoffs, and a good spot in the playoffs.”

McLeod finished the game with four tackles, three solo. Jenkins also had four tackles and a pass defended.