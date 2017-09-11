Ray Didinger: Eagles Win With A Surprising Call And Gatorade Bath

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Eagles kicked off their NFL season with a 30-17 win over the Washington Redskins Sunday in Washington D.C. On the whole, it was a really good win, as the Redskins had beaten the Eagles the last five games in a row. The play that helped put the game away for the Eagles was Fletcher Cox’s fumble recovery and return 20 yards for a touchdown. The play went under review to decide whether Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins’ arm was moving forward. The play stood as it appeared Cousins lost control of the ball before the fumble recovery. Comcast SportsNet host and award-winning author, Ray Didinger, told Chris Stigall on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, he was surprised the call stood.

“(It) looked like a pass to me. When I saw it happen, I said well that’s not going to stand. That’s going to get overturned. When they upheld the decision on the field, yeah, I was surprised. I’m sure there’s a letter going off to the league office today about it, not that it’s going to change anything, but yeah it surprised me. When I saw it, I thought it was a pass, but turns out it was day where a lot of things broke the Eagles way right down to that play.”

Didinger says one of the things that he thinks the Eagles want to establish in their offense this year is the ability and the willingness to hit the deep ball, and really spread the ball around to different receivers. As far as that Gatorade bath the players gave Coach Doug Pederson at the end of the game? Didinger says you don’t always see that in week one, but it was a big win, on the road, against a team that’s been trouble.

“I just felt there was a greater message to that. I kind of thought like that was a sign that the players wanted to deliver to everybody that we stand with our coach, and again, I don’t know if I’m reading too much into it, but I kind of took it as maybe there was more than just a bath involved there.”

The Eagles now travel to Kansas City to take on former head coach Andy Reid, and his Chiefs, at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Kick off is at 1:00 p.m.