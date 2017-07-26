Malcolm Jenkins: ‘We Can Win The Division’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Malcolm Jenkins has become a — if not the — leader of the Eagles.

And he scoffs at the idea that this is a “rebuilding year” for the Birds.

“We look at the division, we feel like we can match up with any team,” Jenkins told the media on Wednesday via 94WIP’s/BGN’s John Barchard. “We feel like we can win the division. Winning the division puts you in the playoffs, and a good spot in the playoffs.

Malcolm Jenkins says the #Eagles can win the NFC East, which would give them a shot to win it all. 🏆pic.twitter.com/KmDtiLY237 — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) July 26, 2017

“In a way the NFC East is setup where if we win the division, we’re probably gonna be one of the better teams in the league. And if you’re one of the better teams in the league in the playoffs, you got a chance to win it all.

“So we would short change ourselves if we thought this was going to be a rebuilding year.”

Jenkins, 29, is entering his fourth season in Philadelphia and ninth overall. He understands you need a quarterback to win big in the NFL, something the Eagles believe they’ve found in Carson Wentz.

“We got a young quarterback, which is a huge piece to the puzzle,” Jenkins said. “So the rest of it is up to us to use the talent we have around and then maximize the rest of the roster.”