Introducing ‘Flashpoint’: A New Sunday Morning Program By KYW Newsradio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — KYW Newsradio introduces “Flashpoint,” a new 30-minute program designed to provide a forum for local and national influencers, as well as listeners, to share their points of view on the most relevant Philadelphia news stories of the week. The show airs on KYW Newsradio every Sunday morning at 8:30 A.M.

Hosted by KYW Newsradio Community Affairs reporter, Cherri Gregg, “Flashpoint” offers context on the week’s headlines with a particular focus on community affairs, political news, civil rights and grassroots issues impacting the Philadelphia area.

“I am very excited to be a part of this effort to provide a platform to flesh out issues affecting our community,” said Gregg. “With so much happening in the news,

it is imperative that we create a forum where we can dig deeper and more fully explore multiple points of view.”

“We’re excited about this new KYW venture, and in particular, Cherri’s proven ability to stay connected to our community and get the right players to the table for these spirited and meaningful discussions,” said Steve Butler, Vice President of News for CBS RADIO and KYW Newsradio’s Director of Programming.

The show is presented in three segments: The Flashpoint Debate, a Newsmaker interview, and a non-profit “Change Maker of the Week,” which highlights an individual or group making a difference in the community.

Some of the program’s early debate topics have included race relations under the Trump Administration, when does free speech become a crime?, and whether the statue of Philadelphia mayor, Frank Rizzo, should stay or be taken down. “Flashpoint” also recently aired one of the first in-depth interviews with Kelley Hodge, the new acting DA of Philadelphia and the first African American woman to hold that office.

In addition to her work on KYW Newsradio, many of Gregg’s stories also appear on CBS3-TV. Most recently, she won the NABJ Salute to Excellence Award in Television Journalism for her special investigation of a Philadelphia man stopped numerous times by police.

Gregg is a graduate of Boston University, Howard University School of Law, and received her master’s in Journalism from the Temple University School of Media and Communication. She is the immediate past president of the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists.

Listeners can engage with the new program via social media using #Flashpoint, and by emailing communityaffairs@kyw.com.