Flashpoint: Free Speech And Philadelphia’s Interim DA

By Cherri Gregg
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This week on Flashpoint: the debate is over the line to free speech under the First Amendment.

What is the government allowed to do? When does a protest become a crime? In recent weeks, protests have become tense all over the country and in Philadelphia, with Black Lives Matter stepping up confrontation following the June police involved shooting that claimed the life of David Jones.

KYW Community Affairs reporter Cherri Gregg asks the burning questions to Asa Khalif, leader of Black Lives Matter Philadelphia, Mary Catherine Roper, deputy legal director of ACLU of Pennsylvania, and Paula Peebles, founder and president of the Pennsylvania State Chapter of the National Action Network.

Interim DA Kelley Hodge

Credit: Cherri Gregg

In our newsmaker segment, we hear from Philadelphia’s new Interim District Attorney, Kelley Hodge who lays out her priorities for her short tenure. The non-profit of the week segment highlights Made Man, Inc., a multi-tiered, multi-city initiative that uplifts Black Men who are giving back.

Flashpoint airs Sundays mornings at 8:30 on KYW Newsradio 1060AM.

