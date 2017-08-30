Flashpoint: Race Under Trump Administration

NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

By Cherri Gregg
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This week on Flashpoint, the topic of debate is race under the Trump Administration.

La Salle University professor Charles Gallagher (L) and Trump supporter Calvin Tucker (R). (credit: Cherri Gregg)

La Salle University sociologist and businessman Charles Gallagher and and Trump supporter Calvin Tucker debated some of the recent policies making headlines under the new administration, including upcoming Department of Justice investigations of affirmative action programs at American colleges and universities.

Other guests include Shondell Revell, the new director of the Mayor’s Office of Violence Prevention, and Kalphonse and Milan Morris of the Urban Art Gallery.

Shondell Revell (L), and Kalphonse and Milan Morris. (credit: Cherri Gregg)

Flashpoint airs on KYW Newsradio every Sunday morning at 8:30. KYW Community Affairs reporter Cherri Gregg is producer and host.

 

 

 

