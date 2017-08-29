Hurricane Harvey: Latest Developments | How To Help Harvey Victims 

Mike Trout Donates $27,000 To Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Hurricane Harvey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mike Trout and his wife Jessica are donating $27,000 to the Red Cross to help with relief efforts for Hurricane Harvey.

https://twitter.com/MikeTrout/status/902577476445941761

Trout challenged his teammates, fellow MLB players, “and you to step up to the plate and help those affected.”

Hurricane Harvey has devastated the city of Houston. Houston Texans lineman J.J. Watt started a campaign which has raised over $1.5 million.

Philadelphia’s Kevin Hart donated $25,000.

Click here to find out how to donate to the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

