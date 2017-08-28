NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

J.J. Watt Starts Fundraiser To Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — J.J. Watt has started a fundraiser to help with the recovery efforts of Hurricane Harvey in Houston.

The Houston Texans star initially hoped to raise $200,000, offering to match the first $100,000 raised. He raised that goal in less than two hours and has since upped the goal to $500,000. According to SI.com’s Peter King, Rockets guard Chris Paul told Watt he plans to donate $50,000.

Watt has chose the fundraising site YouCaring.com. However, the site has — and still is — experiencing bandwidth issues due to the large amount of traffic Watt is directing to his page.

“Incredible to see so many people come together on this,” Watt told King.

