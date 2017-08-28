NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Kevin Hart Donates $25,000 To Harvey Victims, Challenges Celebrity Friends To Do Same

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Kevin Hart is opening up his wallet to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey and he is challenging his celebrity friends to do the same.

In a video posted on Instagram, the Philadelphia native and comedian said he will be donating $25,000 to the victims of the hurricane and called on other celebrities to do the same.

“I’m challenging a lot of my celebrity friends to follow my lead and donating $25,000,” Hart said, before challenging Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Steve Harvey, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Justin Timberlake, Jay Z, Beyonce, and Jerry Seinfeld to do the same.

Earlier this year, Hart donated $10,000 to the Ronald McDonald House Charities Telethon.

The storm has pummeled the Texas coast, causing catastrophic flooding in Houston.

Click here to find out how to donate to the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

