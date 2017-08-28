Hurricane Harvey: Latest Developments | How To Help Harvey Victims 

Zeoli Show Log 08.28.17

By Rich Zeoli

3 :05 pm-President Trump “speaks for himself” on his values, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Sunday .

3:25 pm- A mad-man kills a Seagull at the Ocean City beach.

3:40 pm- Rep. Pete King reminded his Lone Star State colleagues that some of them voted against a $51-billion aid package that year.

3:46 pm- A Philadelphia judge is now allowing the city’s police union to challenge the release of an officer’s name if they are involved in a shooting.

4:03 pm- Did Trump really commit his “first verifiable impeachable offence”?

4:22 pm- President Trump spoke about Hurricane Harvey from the White House.

4:40 pm-President Donald Trump welcomed Finish President Sauli Niinistö at the White House Monday afternoon.

5:05 pm-New Jersey Governor Chris Christie announced the Garden State has activated NJ Task Force 1 to aid the state of Texas.

5:44 pm- Kim Jong-un fired another missile toward japan.

 

 

 

 

