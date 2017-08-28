Judge Rules Names Of Philly Officers Involved In Shootings Can’t Be Immediately Released

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia judge is now allowing the city’s police union to challenge the release of an officer’s name, if they are involved in a shooting. A 2015 department policy directs the release of names within 72 hours of any police-involved shooting.
Following a protest outside a Philly police officer’s home, the Fraternal Order of Police went to a judge.
“We are asking for the officers’ names to be held until the completion of the investigation,” said FOP President John McNesby. “72-hours is way too quick.”
The 72-hour name-release directive was implemented in 2015 — one of many policies suggested by the Department of Justice’s policing task force under President Obama. McNesby says the union is also working on passing a bill in Harrisburg.
“Our main goal is to protect our officers out there,” he said. “God forbid they release their names, and what happened last night is a direct result of the city releasing the names of officers.”
McNesby any police officers who are involved in a shooting will go straight to a judge.
A hearing on the matter is slated for the end of next month.