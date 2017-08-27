Gov. Chris Christie Activates Task Force 1 To Aid Texas Response Efforts

NEW JERSEY (CBS) — Sunday night New Jersey Governor Chris Christie announced the Garden State has activated NJ Task Force 1 to aid the state of Texas.
NJ Task Force 1 will be made members of the National Urban Search & Rescue Response System to assist with the rescue and recovery efforts resulting from the catastrophic flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey.
Chris Christie said in a statement Sunday night:
“As Americans, we come together during times of crisis and today New Jersey’s heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the people of Texas at this very difficult time. During Superstorm Sandy, emergency and law enforcement response contingents from around the country came to our aid. New Jersey stands ready to assist Texas with their search and rescue response to the destruction and devastation wrought by Hurricane Harvey and the recovery process begins.”
The task force will be departing for Texas Sunday night, and will arrive Monday. The team was originally bound for San Antonio, but has since been redirected to aid Katy, Texas as the roads to San Antonio have become impassable.
The New Jersey’s Urban Search and Rescue team will be divided into six components: Search, Rescue, Planning, Logistics, Hazmat and Medical.
NJ Task Force 1’s most recent deployment was to North Carolina to assist in rescue operations following Hurricane Matthew.
New Jersey’s Office of Emergency Management says they will continue to closely monitor the events that are taking place in the Gulf region as a result of Hurricane Harvey.