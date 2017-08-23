NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Firefighters Eat Sausages Made From Piglets They Saved From Fire

Filed Under: England, PETA, Talkers

WILTSHIRE, England (CBS) — A fire crew and a farmer are facing the heat and some grilling after a rescue story turned horrific for 18 little pigs.

According to the BBC, the backlash stems from an incident back in February when fire crews  saved the piglets from a blaze that saw 60 tons of hay catch fire at Rachel Rivers’ farm.

Man Requests Eagles As Pallbearers In His Obituary So They ‘Can Let Him Down One Last Time’

But Rivers is now defending herself following her controversial actions after the rescue.

Six months later, according to the fire crew, Rivers made them sausages, from the very animals who’s bacon they had just saved, as a show of her appreciation.

The Pewsey firefighters said the sausages were “fantastic,” but they have since taken down the post and have replaced it with an apology post on Facebook.

According to the BBC report, PETA said the piglets were “no better off” after their fire rescue.

Devil Worshipper Claims In Lawsuit School Employees Bully His Children

Furthermore, PETA spokesperson Mimi Bekhechi said, “We’ll be sending Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service packs of vegan sausages so that they can see how easy it is to truly be heroes for pigs – by sparing them all suffering.”

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Small Hotel Getaway
Eclipse 2017
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch