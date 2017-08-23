Devil Worshipper Claims In Lawsuit School Employees Bully His Children

PUTNAM, Okla. (CBS) — A devil worshipper is suing an Oklahoma school district over alleged harassment.

NewsOK.com reports Adam and Kelsey Daniels filed a lawsuit against the Putnam City School District in Oklahoma County District Court on Monday. The couple claims in the suit that their children were mistreated by employees at several schools and that false allegations were made about their parenting to the Department of Human Services.

“The point of the lawsuit is to make them stop using DHS as a weapon to bludgeon us with because they don’t believe in how we practice our faith,” Adam Daniels told NewsOK.com.

The lawsuit alleges that Child Protective Services visited the family 40 times over a period of years due to the allegations. The lawsuit also alleges the children were bullied by classmates and teachers and that the family was asked if they have a “dungeon.”

The Daniels claim in the lawsuit that a school nurse would subject their special needs child to strip searches and that the same child would return home from school with injuries.

“We believe that the strip searches were to check for abuse because of what they believe we do and how we practice our faith,” Adam Daniels explained to NewsOK.com. “We feel like we’ve been forced to do this in order to protect a child who is autistic, mute and epileptic.”

The Daniels family are practitioners of traditional Anramainyu, also known as Ahriman, and began the local charter of Dakhma of Anramainyu in 2013, where Adam Daniels is the lead minister of the group. Daniels says Ahriman “predates Satan.”

The Putnam City School District told NewsOK.com that they have received the lawsuit but could not comment due to pending litigation.

The family is seeking $300,000 in their lawsuit.