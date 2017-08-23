Man Requests Eagles As Pallbearers In His Obituary So They ‘Can Let Him Down One Last Time’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jeffrey Clayton Riegel passed away at the age of 57 on August 18th, 2017.
Riegel was born in Atlantic City and graduated from Mainland High School 1978.
As an Eagles fan, Riegel requested in his obituary that “8 Philadelphia Eagles as pall bearers so the Eagles can let him down one last time.”
“In his smiling way he had a kind word for all and always saw the best in everyone,” Riegel’s obituary reads. “He was the last truly, completely good man. No one that met him failed to love him. He was a true and loyal friend to many.”
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Riegel family. Who knows, maybe the Eagles will honor him by winning a Super Bowl.