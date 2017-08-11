Report: Ezekiel Elliott Will Be Suspended

August 11, 2017 8:41 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The “prevailing view” is that Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will be suspended, according to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.com

Florio reports a league source characterized a suspension for Elliott as “definite.”

The decision, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, could come as early as Friday.

Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan in Dallas reports the decision will be announced on Friday.

Earlier this week on Fox Sports 1, Cris Carter said Elliott’s suspension could be longer than two games.

Related: Dez Bryant Not Worried About Ezekiel Elliott’s Behavior

Elliot is being investigated for a domestic violence incident last summer. On top of that, Elliott has recently allegedly been involved in a night club fight and reportedly received a speeding ticket.

Elliott, 21, rushed for an NFL best 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns as a rookie last season. The Cowboys open the regular season against the Giants, Broncos, Cardinals, and Rams.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

EclipseFest: Latest On Solar Eclipse
Getaway Guide To Wooden Ships And Iron Men
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch