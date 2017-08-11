Report: Ezekiel Elliott Will Be Suspended

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The “prevailing view” is that Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will be suspended, according to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.com.
Florio reports a league source characterized a suspension for Elliott as “definite.”
The decision, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, could come as early as Friday.
Mike Fisher of 105.3 The Fan in Dallas reports the decision will be announced on Friday.
Earlier this week on Fox Sports 1, Cris Carter said Elliott’s suspension could be longer than two games.
Elliot is being investigated for a domestic violence incident last summer. On top of that, Elliott has recently allegedly been involved in a night club fight and reportedly received a speeding ticket.
Elliott, 21, rushed for an NFL best 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns as a rookie last season. The Cowboys open the regular season against the Giants, Broncos, Cardinals, and Rams.