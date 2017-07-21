BREAKING: Sean Spicer Resigns As White House Press Secretary

Dez Bryant Not Worried About Ezekiel Elliott’s Behavior

July 21, 2017 1:41 PM By Andrew Porter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ezekiel Elliott has been involved in plenty of off-the-field issues since he joined the Dallas Cowboys.

Elliott, 21, was allegedly involved in a physical altercation at a Dallas bar this week. In April, he was cited for driving 100 miles per hour. And last summer, Elliott was accused of abusing a woman — an incident the NFL is currently investigating, which could still result in a suspension.

His teammate Dez Bryant, however, isn’t worried.

“It’s just a stepping stone that he’s gonna get over,” Bryant said via ESPN.com. “Zeke’s a young guy. I’m not blaming it on that. Freshman college to playing for America’s team, it’s kinda hard to deal with.

“You gotta give Zeke credit because he do deserve it, he do deserve to have fun. Because he put that work in to have fun. But, as the years pass, as he gets older, he’s gonna mature and things are gonna get a lot smoother.”

Bryant, 28, has dealt with his fair-share of issues throughout his career as well.

Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo thinks Elliott “will figure it out and be fine.”

Elliott turns 22 on Saturday, July 22nd — the same day the Cowboys report to training camp.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Eastern Shore Docking And Dining
Cap'n Mark Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch