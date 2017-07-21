Dez Bryant Not Worried About Ezekiel Elliott’s Behavior

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ezekiel Elliott has been involved in plenty of off-the-field issues since he joined the Dallas Cowboys.

Elliott, 21, was allegedly involved in a physical altercation at a Dallas bar this week. In April, he was cited for driving 100 miles per hour. And last summer, Elliott was accused of abusing a woman — an incident the NFL is currently investigating, which could still result in a suspension.

His teammate Dez Bryant, however, isn’t worried.

“It’s just a stepping stone that he’s gonna get over,” Bryant said via ESPN.com. “Zeke’s a young guy. I’m not blaming it on that. Freshman college to playing for America’s team, it’s kinda hard to deal with.

“You gotta give Zeke credit because he do deserve it, he do deserve to have fun. Because he put that work in to have fun. But, as the years pass, as he gets older, he’s gonna mature and things are gonna get a lot smoother.”