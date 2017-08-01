NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Starbucks Releases New Drink Topped With Beef Jerky

August 1, 2017 5:56 PM
Filed Under: Starbucks, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Starbucks is releasing a new drink for the adventurous.

It’s called “Pepper Nitro with a Jerky Twist.”

Historic New Jersey Home Selling For Only $10, But With Massive Catch

The drink infuses nitro cold brew with malted fennel black pepper syrup, and it is topped with beef jerky.

It’s only available at the coffee chain’s Seattle roastery for now.

DA’s Office: Woman Sexually Assaulted At Gunpoint While Running In Park

Earlier this year, Starbucks created the popular “Unicorn Frappuccino.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Western Shore Docking And Dining
Gettysburg Horseback Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch