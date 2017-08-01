Starbucks Releases New Drink Topped With Beef Jerky

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Starbucks is releasing a new drink for the adventurous.
It’s called “Pepper Nitro with a Jerky Twist.”
The drink infuses nitro cold brew with malted fennel black pepper syrup, and it is topped with beef jerky.
It’s only available at the coffee chain’s Seattle roastery for now.
Earlier this year, Starbucks created the popular “Unicorn Frappuccino.”