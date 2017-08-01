Norristown State Hospital On Lockdown Due To Police Activity

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A hospital in Montgomery County is on lockdown as police search for a suspected armed individual on Tuesday afternoon.
Norristown State Hospital is currently on lockdown due to police activity.
The hospital says police are looking for a suspected armed individual who may have accosted or raped a woman in Norristown Farm Park.
West Norriton Police confirm that an assault did take place at the park, but did not say exactly what happened.
Sources tell Eyewitness news that there was a call into 911 around 10:50 a.m. about a man armed with a hand gun who had forced a woman into the woods off a walking trail in Norristown Farm Park at 2500 Upper Farm Road.
Police are on the scene investigating.
It is not known if the woman was sexually assaulted.
