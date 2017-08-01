Historic New Jersey Home Selling For Only $10, But With Massive Catch

MONTCLAIR, N.J. (CBS) — A historic home in Montclair is being sold for the low, low price of $10, but there’s one massive catch.
According to NorthJersey.com, the house on 44 Pleasant Ave. that was designed by architect Dudley S. Van Antwerp is going for $10 or less, but the person who buys it must move it to a location a quarter-mile away.
In June, the Montclair Planning Board approved an eight-lot subdivision on the property, but the board said the home must be sold and relocated in an effort to save it, NorthJersey.com reports.
People who are interested in the home should submit an offer to 44pleasantave@gmail.com.