Angelo Cataldi Pledges To Donate $2,500 If Eagles Miss Playoffs

July 28, 2017 9:35 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Angelo Cataldi is guaranteeing the Eagles will make the playoffs.

So much so, that Cataldi pledged to donate $2,500 to the FOP Survivors Fund if the Eagles do not reach the postseason this season.

Cataldi has asked various guests this week — as training camp opened — if the Birds will make the playoffs in year two of Carson Wentz and Doug Pederson.

John Barchard, Kevin Cooney, Jeff McLane, Mike Sielski, and Ray Didinger all said no. They’re in Cataldi’s “crosshairs,” as he says.

Rickie Ricardo, Michael Lombardi, and Brandon Lee Gowton said yes.

In May, Bovada LV listed the Eagles‘ over/under win total at eight games.

