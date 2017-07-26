Ray Didinger: Eagles Will Not Make Playoffs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hall Of Fame football analyst Ray Didinger is not overly optimistic about the Eagles in 2017-18.

Angelo Cataldi asked “The Godfather” is the Eagles will make the playoffs this season, one day before veterans report to training camp.

“I would say no,” Didinger said on Wednesday morning.

Cataldi, who believes the Eagles will win 10 games, was shocked.

“Listen, I’m a little bit south of that,” say Didinger of Cataldi’s 10-win prediction. “I have them at 8-8, yeah.”

Cataldi mentioned an improved Carson Wentz in year two, better offensive weapons in Alshon Jeffery, Torrey Smith, and LeGarrette Blount, and an upgraded pass rush with Tim Jernigan, Derek Barnett, and Chris Long.

“I have the same concerns you have in the secondary,” Didinger rebutted. “I think you have two teams in the division that are better than they are in Dallas and New York. And Angelo, I think the schedule works against them.”

The Eagles open the season on the road in four of their first six games.

“I look at those first six games as very, very tough games,” said Didinger. “I could see them being 2-4 and then there’s an uphill fight the rest of the way.”

The Eagles are still growing under a second-year coach and quarterback and Didinger acknowledges that they’re headed in the right direction.

“I do think they’re a better team than they were last year,” he said. “I think they’re a team that’s moving in the right direction, I’ll give you that. But the division is better than it’s been and I just think the other two teams, right now, are better than they are.”