Jeremiah Trotter: Eagles Are ‘A Playoff Team’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s no doubt the Eagles improved this offseason.

The Birds added veteran skills players in Alshon Jeffery, Torrey Smith, LeGarrette Blount, a guard in Chance Warmack, and first-round pick defensive end Derek Barnett. Not to mention, they’ll hopefully get their right-tackle Lane Johnson — who was suspended for 10 games last season — for a full season.

The NFC East is arguably the toughest division in football, but former Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter believes the Birds will make the playoffs.

“I think they’re a playoff team,” Trotter said of the Eagles on The Howard Eskin Podcast. “Everybody wants to talk about Dallas and how good they are — and they are a good football team — but the Eagles are right there, or better. Because we went into Dallas last year and should have won the football game.”

The Cowboys finished last season as 13-3 NFC East Champs and are the slight favorites to repeat. But Trotter believes the Eagles’ offensive line could help close that gap.

“I think the Eagles have the best pass blocking offensive line, which is what they like to do, pass the football,” Trotter said. “They’re solid, they have a running back now. Obviously we talked about Wentz earlier. I think they’re right there. I think they can match Dallas in points, not a lot of teams can do that and the defense got better this year.”

Can Wentz outplay Dak Prescott in 2017-18?

“Oh without a doubt,” Trotter said. “You look at what he can do those first four or five games when he had Lane at the right tackle position.”