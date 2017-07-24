Doug Pederson Addresses Jordan Hicks’ Injury

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles opened their first day of training camp for rookies and selected veterans, though when coach Doug Pederson addressed the press on Monday morning at the NovaCare Complex, the focus was on some veterans mending injuries. One in particular was linebacker Jordan Hicks, who broke his hand while on his honeymoon in June.

“Jordan had a minor procedure, I don’t know exactly what it was, but he’ll limited to start camp,” Pederson told the assembled media. “He’s a veteran player. He understands his role. I’m not going to rush him out there where he can re-injure that thing. He won’t go through our individuals or seven-on-seven, we’ll limit him as he gets healthy.”

Pederson did confirm that it was a broken bone in Hicks’ hand.

Pederson also spoke about the Eagles’ cornerback situation. Veteran cornerback Ron Brooks worked out with the rookies on the first day of camp and looked good. Brooks had ruptured his right quad tendon early in the October 23, 2016 victory over the Minnesota Vikings game and was lost for the season, after undergoing surgery a few days afterward.

“He’s cleared, he’s healthy and he’s another one that we’re going to continue to monitor,” Pederson said about Brooks. “Again, he’s not one we want to rush back. He’s a veteran player and he’s obviously our nickel defender, our nickel corner. We just have to make sure he’s 100-percent each and every day before we proceed with anything else.”

Wide receiver Jordan Matthews was another topic of conversation. According to Pederson, Matthews (knee) will be limited to start training camp, after missing the final three weeks of the Eagles’ offseason program while dealing with tendinitis in his left knee. As the Eagles open training camp this week, Matthews is apparently still dealing with some discomfort, which will restrict his activity level early on.

“I’m not concerned,” Pederson said about Matthews. “I know Jordan’s work ethic. I know the type of person and player that he is. We just have to stay on top of it. He’s been rehabbing all spring and all summer. Again, he’s another one we’ll monitor as we go.”