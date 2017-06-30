Report: Jordan Hicks Injures Hand On Honeymoon

June 30, 2017 11:37 AM
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jordan Hicks injured his hand while on his honeymoon in Greece, according to PhillyVoice.com’s Jimmy Kempski.

Kempski writes, “The source said that Hicks injured it while getting out of a pool.”

The severity of the injury is unknown, but the Eagles reportedly do not believe it is significant. Worst case scenario, a broken hand usually takes about four-weeks to recover from.

Hicks got married this week.

In two seasons, Hicks has recorded 135 tackles, seven interceptions, and four fumble recoveries in just 24 games.

