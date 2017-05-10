PFF: Jordan Hicks Was NFL’s Best Coverage LB Last Season

May 10, 2017 11:18 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Vontaze Burfict, C.J. Mosley, Keenan Robinson, and Wesley Woodyard were all great in coverage last season.

However, one NFL linebacker was better, and that’s Jordan Hicks of the Eagles.

According to Pro Football Focus, the linebacker that allowed the lowest QB rating in coverage was Hicks at 53.7. Woodyard was second-best at 76.8.

Hicks, 24, was a third-round pick of the Eagles in 2015.

Last season, Hicks recorded five interceptions to go along with 11 pass deflections at the middle linebacker position.

