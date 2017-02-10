5 Eagles Make PFF’s Top 101 List

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles have five of the top 101 players in the NFL, according to the well-respected website Pro Football Focus.
Brandon Graham (9)
Brandon Graham with Angelo Cataldi on Wednesday, January 4th 2017
It may comes as a surprise to some, but PFF really loves Graham, as he comes in as the ninth best player in the NFL. PFF says Graham, 28, finished the season with 17 knockdowns (3rd in the NFL) and 83 total pressures (2nd).
Fletcher Cox (55)
Fletcher Cox #91 of the Philadelphia Eagles (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Cox, despite the narrative at times, had another really good season. Cox had 57 total pressures this season, per PFF.
Jason Peters (78)
Jason Peters #71 of the Philadelphia Eagles (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Peters is 35-years-old and he’s still playing Pro Bowl level football. According to PFF, Peter was the fourth-best pass blocking offensive tackle in the NFL in 2016.
Brandon Brooks (85)
Brandon Brooks #79 of the Philadelphia Eagles (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Brooks allowed just two hits, one sack, and “earned one of the league’s better run-blocking grades,” PFF writes.
Jordan Hicks (95)
Jordan Hicks #58 and Brandon Graham #55 of the Philadelphia Eagles (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Hicks, in his second NFL season, was one of the best linebackers in pass coverage in the NFL. He had five interceptions and three pass breakups, while allowing just one touchdown.