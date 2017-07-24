Eagles Face More Questions Than Answers As Camp Begins

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles finished at the bottom of the NFC East last season—the only team in the division with a sub-.500 record. As training camp gets underway this week, there is quite a bit of optimism that the Eagles could turn that around this season, with quarterback Carson Wentz beginning his second campaign.

Picking up receivers Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith this offseason will certainly help, too, but the truth of the matter is the Eagles still are the great unknown in what will probably be the toughest division in the NFC.

Dallas, which possesses arguably the best offensive line in the NFL (with the Eagles o-line certainly in that discussion), should be the favorites again after winning 13 games. The Cowboys did suffer some losses on defense, while the New York Giants appear to actually be the team to beat in the division.

Washington’s Kirk Cousins may want out of D.C., but the Eagles are 0-5 against the Redskins and haven’t beaten Washington since September 21, 2014. Personally, Cousins is 4-0 as a starter against the Birds.

Dallas will be potent again. Though the Cowboys may not be the team that won 13 games last year, they are still very capable of winning 10 games or more this season. The Giants signed wide receiver Brandon Marshall, making them that much more formidable, despite Eli Manning being on the downside of his career. New York also swept Dallas last season. Regardless of the situation Washington is in, the Eagles still have to prove that they are able to beat the Redskins on the field before declaring anything on paper.

That leaves the Eagles dragging behind once more. No one really knows how much Wentz has improved until he begins working with Jeffery and Smith. Much will rely on Lane Johnson playing for a full season. He’s arguably the best player on the team, and when healthy, Johnson paired with right guard Brandon Brooks could be the best right guard-tackle tandem in the NFL.

The defensive line seems strong, with bookend defensive ends Brandon Graham and rookie first-round pick Derek Barnett. Jordan Hicks appears on the brink of being a Pro Bowl linebacker, and third-round pick Rasul Douglas could be a key for the Birds, who have to find answers at cornerback.

There should be reasons for optimism. But as training camp opens, the fact is the Eagles still face more questions than answers as training camp gets underway.