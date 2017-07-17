Services Announced For 2 Victims In Bucks County Murders

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Services have been announced for two of the four men who were murdered in Bucks County.
A memorial gathering will be held for 22-year-old Mark Sturgis of Pennsburg on Thursday, July 20 from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Fluehr Funeral Home at 864 Bristol Pike in Bensalem.
On Saturday, July 22, funeral services will be held for 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro of Middletown Township. A wake will be held from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home on 2200 Trenton Road in Levittown. The funeral service will be held immediately after.
Finocchiaro’s interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, the Finocchiaro family is asking memorial contributions in his name be made to NOVA, 2320 York Road, Suite B-1, Jamison, Pennsylvania, 18929.
Authorities found the bodies of Finocchiaro, Sturgis, Jimi Patrick and Tom Meo on a Solebury Township farm last week.
Cousins Cosmo DiNardo and Sean Kratz have been charged in the murders.
