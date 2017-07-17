NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Services Announced For 2 Victims In Bucks County Murders

July 17, 2017 4:24 PM
Filed Under: Bucks County Missing Men, Dean Finocchiaro, Mark Sturgis

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Services have been announced for two of the four men who were murdered in Bucks County.

A memorial gathering will be held for 22-year-old Mark Sturgis of Pennsburg on Thursday, July 20 from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Fluehr Funeral Home at 864 Bristol Pike in Bensalem.

Vigil Held For Bucks County Murder Victims

On Saturday, July 22, funeral services will be held for 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro of Middletown Township. A wake will be held from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home on 2200 Trenton Road in Levittown. The funeral service will be held immediately after.

Finocchiaro’s interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, the Finocchiaro family is asking memorial contributions in his name be made to NOVA, 2320 York Road, Suite B-1, Jamison, Pennsylvania, 18929.

Bucks County High School Offering Grief Counseling After Graduate Murdered

Authorities found the bodies of Finocchiaro, Sturgis, Jimi Patrick and Tom Meo on a Solebury Township farm last week.

Cousins Cosmo DiNardo and Sean Kratz have been charged in the murders.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Eastern Shore Docking And Dining
Cap'n Mark Getaway
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch