Vigil Held For Bucks County Murder Victims

BUCKS COUNTY, PA (CBS) — A Bucks County community held a vigil as they mourned the loss of four young men, whose disappearance and killings led law officials on a days-long hunt to find out just what happened.

Hundreds of people gathered around the Garden of Reflection in Lower Makefield Sunday night, to remember Mark R. Sturgis, Thomas Meo, Dean Finocchiaro, and Jimi Patrick.

“It’s sad that something like this is what’s going to have to bring us together, but that’s kind of why we build communities like we do. Because we know when there’s times like this, when we need each other, that we’re always there because of the bond we made,” said Connor Grabowski

Hundreds gather in Lower Makefield for a night of healing to remember the four #buckscountymen killed earlier this month @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/tQmp96K0lA — Justin Udo (@JustinUdo) July 16, 2017

Although their was a somber tone in the air, the Vigil was all about hope.

Valerie A. Mihalek, who helped organize the vigil, says the people of lower makefield are there for the families in their time of need.

“Even though, right now, it is the darkest hour for them, in time, through the help of this loving community, they will once again somehow feel the light,” she said.

The night featured singing, poems, prayers, and a candle lighting as the community joined together as one to pay respects to the young men.