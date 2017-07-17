Bucks County High School Offering Grief Counseling After Graduate Murdered

LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) — A Bucks County high school is offering grief counselors after a graduate was one of our men found dead in a common grave.
Neshaminy High School says counselors will be available Monday following the death of 2016 graduate Dean Finocchiaro.
Vigil Held For Bucks County Murder Victims
The bodies of Finocchiaro, Tom Meo, Mark Sturgis and Jimi Tar Patrick were found last week.
Hundreds attended a vigil Sunday night to remember the four young men who were murdered on a Solebury Township farm.
Bucks County District Attorney Releases Disturbing Details On Deaths Of 4 Men
The four were shot, killed and buried.
Cousins Cosmo DiNardo and Sean Kratz have been charged with the murders.