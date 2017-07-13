BREAKING: Bucks County DA Announces Human Remains Found In Case Of Missing Men

Carson Wentz Trusts The Process

July 13, 2017 9:28 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carson Wentz is a process truster.

The 94WIP Morning Show was asking fans which player will be the bigger star between Wentz and Sixers center Joel Embiid. Wentz called into the show and was asked about Embiid, who he met once briefly, and the Sixers.

“Obviously he’s a big dude,” Wentz said of Embiid. “I always feel like I’m one of the larger guys in the room and that guy — like, my goodness. He was a great guy.”

Over the past few seasons, the Sixers have drafted Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Markelle Fultz — all top three picks. Wentz has enjoyed following the Sixers’ rebuild.

“It’s cool to see what he’s doing, what the Sixers are doing — obviously with the draft,” Wentz said. “Obviously, with the last couple of years building this thing. It’s been fun to follow them and I look forward to following them some more. Hopefully going to shoot around with them someday and get to know those guys even more. It’s been cool seeing what they’re doing.”

