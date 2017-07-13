BREAKING: Bucks County DA Announces Human Remains Found In Case Of Missing Men

Report: 76ers To Play Celtics In London

July 13, 2017 8:19 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Process is headed overseas.

According to the Boston Heraldthe Philadelphia 76ers will play the Boston Celtics in London next January. The regular season game will be a Sixers home-game, according to the report.

The game will reportedly take place on January 11th, 2018 at The 02 Arena.

The Sixers and Celtics made a draft day trade, where the Sixers acquired the No. 1 overall pick to take Markelle Fultz. The C’s selected Jayson Tatum with the third overall pick. Also, former Celtics forward Amir Johnson signed a one-year deal with the Sixers this offseason.

