Report: 76ers To Play Celtics In London

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Process is headed overseas.
According to the Boston Herald, the Philadelphia 76ers will play the Boston Celtics in London next January. The regular season game will be a Sixers home-game, according to the report.
The game will reportedly take place on January 11th, 2018 at The 02 Arena.
The Sixers and Celtics made a draft day trade, where the Sixers acquired the No. 1 overall pick to take Markelle Fultz. The C’s selected Jayson Tatum with the third overall pick. Also, former Celtics forward Amir Johnson signed a one-year deal with the Sixers this offseason.