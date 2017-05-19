LeGarrette Blount Trusts The Process

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — LeGarrette Blount is going to fit in just fine around here.

After addressing the media on Thursday, the 30-year-old new Eagles running back was asked if he’ll attend Sixers game and quipped, “They still playing?”

On Friday, he redeemed himself.

“Tell Embiid, tell them boys, that I’ll be at games,” Blount told Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show. “I’m gonna be at games watching them, for sure. I’m a basketball fan in general, so no matter how good or bad the team is, I just like the games. That’s what I would have went professional in if I didn’t play football.”

When asked about the history of Philly sports, Blount said he wants to be remembered as one of the greats.

“There’s a lot of great who have come through the Eagles,” Blount said. “With Donovan [McNabb], with Duce [Staley], [Brian] Westbrook and so forth and so on. I want to end up being a part of that group, that people say is one of the best Eagles — one of the good Eagles — that have come through this town. And the Sixers, obviously, Allen Iverson is one of the better basketball players to ever play the game. I’m not too much of a baseball fan.”

Blount also talked about his new quarterback, Carson Wentz.