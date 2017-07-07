Chris Christie Filling In For Mike Francesa On WFAN

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chris Christie is getting his shot at sports radio.
Christie will fill in for Mike Francesa on Monday, July 10th and Tuesday, July 11th, as part of an audition on WFAN in New York.
Christie, 54, is from Newark, New Jersey and is a vocal Mets and Cowboys fan — and Philly sports basher. During an appearance on the WFAN morning show in January, Christie bashed Eagles fans calling them “generally angry, awful people.”
Christie also has previously ripped Phillies fans on SNY, calling them “angry” and “bitter” and that Citizens Bank Park wasn’t safe.
His audition will come less than a week after his beach stunt.
WFAN program director Mike Chernoff admitted in February that Christie is “among many names being considered” to replace Francesa.