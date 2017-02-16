Chris Christie: Citizens Bank Park Is ‘Not Safe For Civilized People’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chris Christie is back at it again, attacking Philadelphia.
This time he targeted, specifically, the Phillies and their fan base.
Just one month after calling Eagles fans “angry, awful people,” Christie — a Mets fan — was on SportsNet New York on Wednesday night and said this about the Phillies.
“The Phillies suck,” Christie said on SNY. “Let’s just start with that. They’re from Philadelphia. They’re an awful team. They’re an angry, bitter fan base and it’s not safe for civilized people to go to Citizens Bank Park if you want to root for the other team. Ya gotta Believe what? Ya gotta believe we’re awful people!”
The Phillies’ second home series in 2017 is against the Mets from April 10th to April 12th.