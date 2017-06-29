Only 8 Teams Have Shorter Odds To Win NBA Title Than 76ers

BREAKING: Seth Williams Pleads Guilty In Corruption Case, Resigns As Philly DA

June 29, 2017 3:10 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Only eight teams have shorter odds to win the NBA championship than your Philadelphia 76ers.

According to Bovada LV, the Sixers are 66-1 to win the NBA title, tied with the Clippers, Lakers, Bucks, and Thunder. Only the Raptors, T-Wolves, Wizards, Spurs, Celtics, Rockets, Cavs, and Warriors have shorter odds.

On June 12th, before they acquired the No. 1 overall pick and selected Markelle Fultz, the Sixers were 100-1 to win the NBA title.

2018 NBA Championship – Odds to Win 

                                                            6/12/17             Current Odds (6/29/17)

Golden State Warriors                          2/3                    4/7

Cleveland Cavaliers                               3/1                    15/4

Houston Rockets                                    20/1                  12/1

Boston Celtics                                         12/1                  14/1

San Antonio Spurs                                 12/1                  14/1

Washington Wizards                              50/1                  33/1

Minnesota Timberwolves                       100/1                50/1

Toronto Raptors                                       50/1                  50/1

Los Angeles Clippers                               33/1                  66/1

Los Angeles Lakers                                  100/1                66/1

Milwaukee Bucks                                     75/1                  66/1

Oklahoma City Thunder                          66/1                  66/1

Philadelphia 76ers                              100/1                66/1

Chicago Bulls                                             100/1                100/1

Memphis Grizzlies                                    75/1                  100/1

Miami Heat                                               100/1                100/1

New Orleans Pelicans                             100/1                100/1

Utah Jazz                                                   100/1                100/1

Dallas Mavericks                                     100/1                150/1

Denver Nuggets                                       100/1                150/1

Detroit Pistons                                         300/1                150/1

Indiana Pacers                                          100/1                150/1

New York Knicks                                      100/1                150/1

Portland Trail Blazers                               100/1                150/1

Atlanta Hawks                                           200/1                200/1

Charlotte Hornets                                     300/1                300/1

Brooklyn Nets                                           500/1                500/1

Orlando Magic                                           500/1                500/1

Phoenix Suns                                            500/1                500/1

Sacramento Kings                                    500/1                500/1

 

The Sixers, with addition of Fultz to go along with Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Dario Saric, and Robert Covington, are slight favorites to make the playoffs in 2017-18 at -125.

With the most cap space in the league, the Sixers are expected to add another key player or two. Veteran shooting guard J.J. Redick has already been linked to the team.

