Only 8 Teams Have Shorter Odds To Win NBA Title Than 76ers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Only eight teams have shorter odds to win the NBA championship than your Philadelphia 76ers.
According to Bovada LV, the Sixers are 66-1 to win the NBA title, tied with the Clippers, Lakers, Bucks, and Thunder. Only the Raptors, T-Wolves, Wizards, Spurs, Celtics, Rockets, Cavs, and Warriors have shorter odds.
On June 12th, before they acquired the No. 1 overall pick and selected Markelle Fultz, the Sixers were 100-1 to win the NBA title.
2018 NBA Championship – Odds to Win
6/12/17 Current Odds (6/29/17)
Golden State Warriors 2/3 4/7
Cleveland Cavaliers 3/1 15/4
Houston Rockets 20/1 12/1
Boston Celtics 12/1 14/1
San Antonio Spurs 12/1 14/1
Washington Wizards 50/1 33/1
Minnesota Timberwolves 100/1 50/1
Toronto Raptors 50/1 50/1
Los Angeles Clippers 33/1 66/1
Los Angeles Lakers 100/1 66/1
Milwaukee Bucks 75/1 66/1
Oklahoma City Thunder 66/1 66/1
Philadelphia 76ers 100/1 66/1
Chicago Bulls 100/1 100/1
Memphis Grizzlies 75/1 100/1
Miami Heat 100/1 100/1
New Orleans Pelicans 100/1 100/1
Utah Jazz 100/1 100/1
Dallas Mavericks 100/1 150/1
Denver Nuggets 100/1 150/1
Detroit Pistons 300/1 150/1
Indiana Pacers 100/1 150/1
New York Knicks 100/1 150/1
Portland Trail Blazers 100/1 150/1
Atlanta Hawks 200/1 200/1
Charlotte Hornets 300/1 300/1
Brooklyn Nets 500/1 500/1
Orlando Magic 500/1 500/1
Phoenix Suns 500/1 500/1
Sacramento Kings 500/1 500/1
The Sixers, with addition of Fultz to go along with Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Dario Saric, and Robert Covington, are slight favorites to make the playoffs in 2017-18 at -125.
With the most cap space in the league, the Sixers are expected to add another key player or two. Veteran shooting guard J.J. Redick has already been linked to the team.