76ers Open As Slight Favorites To Make Playoffs In 2017-18

June 26, 2017 10:27 AM
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook lists the Philadelphia 76ers as slight favorites to make the playoffs in 2017-18, per ESPN.com.

The Sixers have opened at -125 (bet $125 to win $100) to make the playoffs and a +105 (bet $100 to win $105) to miss it.

The Sixers have not made the playoffs since 2011-12.

The past four years they have lost 253 games (63.25 games per season) under Brett Brown. But now, with the addition Markelle Fultz to the core of Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Dario Saric, fans have a reason for optimism.

